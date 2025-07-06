Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) versus Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Head-To-Head Review

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) and Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Wartsila pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Powell Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wartsila pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Powell Industries pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Powell Industries has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Get Wartsila alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Powell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Powell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wartsila 0 1 0 1 3.00 Powell Industries 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a summary of current ratings for Wartsila and Powell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Powell Industries has a consensus target price of $312.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.45%. Given Powell Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Powell Industries is more favorable than Wartsila.

Risk & Volatility

Wartsila has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powell Industries has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wartsila and Powell Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wartsila $6.98 billion 1.96 $544.30 million $0.19 24.42 Powell Industries $1.01 billion 2.59 $149.85 million $14.23 15.28

Wartsila has higher revenue and earnings than Powell Industries. Powell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wartsila, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wartsila and Powell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wartsila 8.09% 22.57% 7.19% Powell Industries 16.00% 35.43% 18.87%

Summary

Powell Industries beats Wartsila on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wartsila

(Get Free Report)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes. The company also provides GEMS smart energy management software platform to remotely monitor, operate, identify, and diagnose assets; lifecycle solutions for power plants; power and propulsion products, such as electric shipping and hybrid ships, engine and generating sets, propulsors and gears, and shaft line solutions; liquid and gas handling products, including ballast water management, freshwater generation, waste and wastewater treatment, gas solutions, and exhaust treatment equipment; port and fleet optimization; simulation and training solutions; and automation, navigation, and control systems. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts. The company also provide field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification and repair, spare parts, retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems, and replacement circuit breakers for switchgear. It serves onshore and offshore production, liquefied natural gas facilities and terminals, pipelines, refineries, and petrochemical plants, as well as electric utility, light rail traction power, mining and metals, pulp and paper, data centers and other municipal, commercial, and industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Mexico, and Central and South America. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Wartsila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wartsila and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.