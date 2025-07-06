Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.3% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 639,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $202,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $358.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.46. The company has a market cap of $661.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

