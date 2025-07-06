Virendra A. Kirloskar Sells 39 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KLA Trading Down 0.7%

KLA stock opened at $914.70 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $928.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $803.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $733.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price target (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,756,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,589 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 733,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,085,000 after purchasing an additional 580,967 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,822,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,543,000 after buying an additional 404,634 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

