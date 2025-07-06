Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $291.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.86. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

