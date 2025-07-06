Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,190 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,471 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 14.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 72,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.44 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

