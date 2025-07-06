Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

