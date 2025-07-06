Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Trimmed by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI stock opened at $308.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $308.40. The firm has a market cap of $506.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

