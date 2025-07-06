Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $73.13 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

