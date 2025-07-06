Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $399.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.75. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $286.00 and a 1-year high of $400.50. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

