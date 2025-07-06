Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,250,896,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

VOO stock opened at $575.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $575.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $543.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.27. The stock has a market cap of $692.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

