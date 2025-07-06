Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 303.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $201.72 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

