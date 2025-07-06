Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $201.72 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

