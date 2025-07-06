Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after acquiring an additional 176,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,778 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $243.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

