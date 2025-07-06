Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

