Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,674 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.02 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

