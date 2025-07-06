Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,176,000 after purchasing an additional 232,733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,052,000 after buying an additional 62,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 48,612 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after buying an additional 531,672 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,201,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $249.97 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.01.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

