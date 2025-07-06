Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $57.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

