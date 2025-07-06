Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $207.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

