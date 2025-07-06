VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $283.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $285.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.43.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

