Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Trading 1.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $91.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83.

Get Valuence Merger Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 261,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 161,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $1,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.