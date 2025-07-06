V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in V2X were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in V2X by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in V2X by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 38,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter worth $2,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X Stock Down 0.2%

V2X stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. V2X had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V2X

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V2X news, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $177,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,059.67. This trade represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.