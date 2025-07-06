US Asset Management LLC Sells 755 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

US Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGH Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $361.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.79. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.06.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

