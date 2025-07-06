Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $236.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.83. The company has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. UBS Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.91.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

