Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

