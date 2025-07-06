Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,419 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $64,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,553,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $428.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.05.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

