Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,250 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $74,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $281.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

