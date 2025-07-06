Truist Financial Corp Sells 120,629 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 991,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,629 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $58,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1944 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

