Truist Financial Corp Has $112.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,694 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $112,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
