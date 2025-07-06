Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $89,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $674.02 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $675.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $613.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

