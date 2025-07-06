Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $55,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 69,701.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,348,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,534 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after acquiring an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Finally, Unisphere Establishment boosted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $942,750,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total value of $1,124,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares in the company, valued at $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,661 shares of company stock worth $206,491,776. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $782.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $218.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $790.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $718.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 price target (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 price target (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.05.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

