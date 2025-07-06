Truist Financial Corp Buys 117,279 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 698,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,279 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $111,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

