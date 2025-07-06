Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Cencora worth $107,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Cencora by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,389,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 1,165.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COR opened at $296.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.33.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

