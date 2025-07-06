Truist Financial Corp Acquires 49,119 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,119 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $81,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

