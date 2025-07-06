Truist Financial Corp Acquires 36,104 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $94,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $198.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

