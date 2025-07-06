Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) Financial Survey

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trinity Industries and Box Ships, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00 Box Ships 0 0 0 0 0.00

Trinity Industries presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.24%. Given Box Ships’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Box Ships is more favorable than Trinity Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

86.6% of Trinity Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Trinity Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Trinity Industries has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Box Ships has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Industries and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Industries 4.79% 11.47% 1.69% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinity Industries and Box Ships”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Industries $2.86 billion 0.83 $138.40 million $1.62 17.91 Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trinity Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Summary

Trinity Industries beats Box Ships on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 109,295 railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance and modification services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. It sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Box Ships

(Get Free Report)

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.