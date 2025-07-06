Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.74. 435,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 792,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Triller Group Stock Down 4.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triller Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Triller Group by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 412,758 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triller Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Triller Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triller Group by 469.9% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triller Group in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Triller Group

Triller Group, Inc engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

