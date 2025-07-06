Traveka Wealth LLC Sells 914 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Traveka Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

