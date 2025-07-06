Traveka Wealth LLC Raises Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $246.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $260.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

