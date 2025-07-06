Traveka Wealth LLC Purchases 3,570 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 15,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Bank of America by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $368.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

