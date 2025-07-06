Traveka Wealth LLC Purchases 2,049 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $179.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.50.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

