Traveka Wealth LLC Has $622,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,282,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $143.69. The company has a market cap of $308.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

