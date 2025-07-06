Traveka Wealth LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Traveka Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho set a $170.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Arete began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $215.57 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

