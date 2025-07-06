Tradewinds LLC. Trims Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tradewinds LLC. cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $249.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

