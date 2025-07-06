Tradewinds LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tradewinds LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 312,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $275,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 165,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at $68,006,826.25. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,340,745. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

