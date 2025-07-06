Tradewinds LLC. Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $217.27 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

