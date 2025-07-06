Tradewinds LLC. Purchases 1,837 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.