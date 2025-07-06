Tradewinds LLC. Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NEE opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.02%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

