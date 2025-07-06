Tradewinds LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,927,377,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,133,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.91.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $236.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.83. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.