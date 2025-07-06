Top Growth Stocks Worth Watching – July 6th

Circle Internet Group, BlackRock, and Blackstone are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow their revenues and earnings at an above-average rate compared to the broader market. Rather than paying out dividends, these firms typically reinvest profits into research, development, or expansion to fuel further growth. Investors buy growth stocks in anticipation of capital appreciation as the business scales. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL stock traded up $10.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,191,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,420,752. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,917.81. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK stock traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,076.28. The stock had a trading volume of 342,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,095. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $979.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $969.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,888. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

