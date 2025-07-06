TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) vs. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Head to Head Comparison

TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TOP Financial Group and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Moelis & Company 13.22% 40.89% 15.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of TOP Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.6% of TOP Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

TOP Financial Group has a beta of -1.28, indicating that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TOP Financial Group and Moelis & Company”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOP Financial Group $8.04 million 5.69 $1.05 million N/A N/A Moelis & Company $1.19 billion 4.32 $136.02 million $2.18 30.18

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than TOP Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TOP Financial Group and Moelis & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOP Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 1 4 2 0 2.14

Moelis & Company has a consensus target price of $64.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.48%. Given Moelis & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than TOP Financial Group.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats TOP Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers stock brokerage, options brokerage, consulting services, currency exchange services, structured note subscriber services, and margin financing services. The company was formerly known as Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited and changed its name to TOP Financial Group Limited in July 2022. TOP Financial Group Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. TOP Financial Group Limited is a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

